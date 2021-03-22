Let’s play ball! Tickets on sale for Cleveland Indians’ home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tickets are not only on sale for the Cleveland Indians’ home opener but the entire month of April.

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE FOR ALL APRIL HOME GAMES!



The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 5.

Ace Shane Bieber will be your starting pitcher as the Indians host Kansas City.

The first weekend games at Progressive Field will be April 9 – 11.

Cleveland will host Detroit.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had previously said Opening Day would be at 30% capacity, which would be about 10,500 people.

However, with the availability of the coronavirus vaccine expanding, it’s possible that could be opened up further.

The Cleveland Indians have been working with the Cleveland Clinic for new health and safety protocols, that include ticketless entry.