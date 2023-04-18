**Related Video Above: Fans attend Tower City tailgate Saturday.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for redemption Tuesday during their second matchup against the New York Knicks in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.
Following Saturday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which saw the Cavs make a valiant comeback only to fall 101-97 in the end, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters “This is a wake-up call and a learning lesson for our guys.”
The fans more than showed up for their home team Saturday, screaming and stomping for the Cavs. And Tuesday, the team is going to need all of that energy and more, as the guys attempt to cut through the nerves, maintain their usually strong defense and pull out a W.
See photos from Saturday’s game below:
Tuesday’s Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. once again in Cleveland, with a tailgate taking place in Tower City starting at 4:30 p.m. From there, the teams head to New York for two more matchups.