WJW) – Just a kid from Akron is signing on for another mega contract.

Lebron James agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN.

The contract includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The extension makes James the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $531 million in career-guaranteed money.

James had been entering the final season of his contract.

ESPN reports James was limited to the 2-year extension because he will be 38 or older when his current deal expires, which is a rule in the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

James turns 38 on Dec. 30.