LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Akron’s own LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but it still wasn’t enough to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers from winning Sunday night.

The former Cavaliers player put up 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the depleted Lakers, who have lost three straight after a five-game winning streak. James surpassed 38,000 points with a jumper that was part of his 8-for-9 start with 16 points in the first quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, sits on the bench with Anthony Davis, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

“It’s just frustrating to get into those positions and not be able to come out with the victory,” James said. “We got the stop, gave ourselves a chance to win, and didn’t execute. … We’re playing good basketball. We’re just not winning games.”

James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only members of the NBA’s 38,000-point club, and James will pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) atop the career scoring list next month if he remains on his current pace. James didn’t want to talk about the milestone afterward.