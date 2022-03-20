AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The St. Vincent-St. Mary boy’s basketball team made history Sunday, beating Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 63-35 in the OHSAA Division II state championship game.

The win is the 10th for the school’s program, and the second in a row, further continuing its dominance as the most titled championship team in the state.

Famed alum LeBron James took to Twitter following the win at the University of Dayton in Dayton to congratulate the boys on the team:

“That’s 10 of them THANGS for the Gang Gang!!!! State Championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 and 8 total for the 🐐 @CoachDruJoyce!!! Congratulations!!! PROUD #IrishPride🍀 @STVMAthletics,” James said.

Another local school, Richmond Heights High School, also won the Division IV Boys Basketball State Championship for the first time.