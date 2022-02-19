LeBron James back in Cleveland? The star hasn’t ruled out another Cavs return: Report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Perhaps it’s something about being back in Northeast Ohio for a large national event, but LeBron James is reportedly open to talking about a Cleveland Cavaliers return.

In speaking to the Athletic’s Jason Lloyd Saturday morning following the NBA All-Star practice session at the Wolstein Center, the 4-time NBA champion reportedly discussed the possibility of coming back to the team.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James said in the interview. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

The 37-year-old, who played with the Cavs from 2003-2010 and again from 2015-2018, made clear that although he’s still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers his dream is to one day play on the same team as his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

“I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James reportedly told Lloyd.

James reportedly signed a two-year extension with the Lakers for $85 million, keeping him there through next season. His son is currently 17 years old.

During a press conference Saturday (as seen in the video at the top of the story), James said he was excited about the return to Cleveland for the All-Star Game festivities being surrounded by family and friends.

“Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment,” James told reporters. “They got two All-Stars of their own in the game in D.G. [Darius Garland] and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me. It’s great, man.”