Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr part of 3-team trade deal, reports say

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(WJW) — Sources say Cleveland Cavaliers Larry Nance Jr is part of a three-way sign and trade sending him to Portland.

In a tweet, Adrian Wojnarowski says that Cleveland is acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen as part of the deal.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

Sources say restricted free agent Markkanen is on a four-year, $67M deal in a sign-and-trade.

ESPN says Chicago will receive Derrick Jones Jr. from the Blazers, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick from Portland, and a 2023 second-round pick that Cleveland previously acquired from Denver.