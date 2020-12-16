Larry Nance Jr. launches unique campaign to help local businesses struggling during pandemic

Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 28, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers 125-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is launching an effort to help local businesses that are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nance asked fans to send an XL shirt, hat or piece of apparel from a favorite businesses. He said he will wear each item to a Cavs game this year, be photographed wearing it and post about the establishment.

He said he will also sell his game-worn jersey from each game to benefit that particular small business.

“Locally-owned businesses are some of the pillars of our communities. They have been, and still are being hit hard by this pandemic. In an effort to bring some extra support to them I need your help,” Nance posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Items can be sent to 6101 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH, 44131.

“This is our city, these are our communities, let’s help each other in this time of need,” Nance said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: