Larry Nance Jr. helps raise nearly $8,000 for Grog Shop in push to aid local businesses

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Larry Nance Jr. is doing his part to help local businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, he asked fans to send him apparel from their favorite Northeast Ohio spots. He promised to wear the gear before a Cavs game and auction his game-worn jersey to donate to that particular business.
On Wednesday, Nance walked into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for opening night in a Grog Shop sweatshirt.
Nance said his jersey sold for $2,600. With him and the Cavs matching that amount, $7,800 will go to the music venue in Cleveland Heights to help it stay open.
