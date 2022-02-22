Jarvis Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but would do his part to win ‘championship elsewhere’ if necessary

**Related Video Above: Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive.**

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he’d like to continue chasing a championship with Cleveland but is ready to move on if necessary.

In a series of Twitter posts, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future.

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay,” Landry said in one of the tweets. “But if not, then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

He also noted that he gave “everything.”

Because he’s scheduled to make $15.1 million next season the Browns may ask Landry to restructure his contract.

The sides are expected to meet at next week’s NFL combine in Indianapolis.