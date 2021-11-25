Landry, DPJ back at practice as Browns prepare for Ravens

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Two Cleveland Browns wide receivers were back at practice on Thursday.

Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz did not practice on Wednesday.

Landry, who is dealing with a knee injury, and Peoples-Jones, who’s had an ongoing groin injury, were both limited on Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, listed with a shoulder, foot and groin injury, practiced fully, while running back Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin have been designated to return from the injured reserve.

“Getting the boys back together. We are obviously looking forward to it. We are going to see how Kareem does this week, and it will be great. Those are two extremely key pieces in our offense. Obviously, Kareem is a great playmaker, and Jack obviously his play speaks for itself. We are looking forward to it, but we are just handling the week as it goes and seeing what happens,” Mayfield said on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns (6-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.