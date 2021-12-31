LA Lakers trading Rondo to Cavaliers, reports say

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, left, drives as he looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a tweet, NBA analyst Shams Charania says this is an important and timely acquisition for Cleveland.

The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries. https://t.co/9cRpKcmnOl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2021

Cleveland has been urgently looking for an experienced guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury Tuesday night.

ESPN sources say the Cavs agreed to trade Denzel Valentine for Rondo to create an open roster spot.

ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2021

The Cavs are hoping Rondo, who is in his 18th season and has plenty of playoff credentials, could provide some of the same leadership and playmaking as they got from Rubio.