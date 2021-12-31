LA Lakers trading Rondo to Cavaliers, reports say

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, left, drives as he looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a tweet, NBA analyst Shams Charania says this is an important and timely acquisition for Cleveland.

Cleveland has been urgently looking for an experienced guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury Tuesday night.

ESPN sources say the Cavs agreed to trade Denzel Valentine for Rondo to create an open roster spot.

The Cavs are hoping Rondo, who is in his 18th season and has plenty of playoff credentials, could provide some of the same leadership and playmaking as they got from Rubio.

