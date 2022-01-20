Kyrie Irving fined $25K for swearing at Cleveland fan

Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 114-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving $25,000 for making an obscene comment to a fan in Cleveland.

The incident happened with about 4 minutes left in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs won, 114-107.

Irving was caught on video telling a fan, “Got ya’ll a championship and mother******s still ungrateful.”

Irving was drafted by the Cavs as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was an All-Star from 2013 to 2015 and was with Cleveland during their NBA Finals runs, including the 2016 championship season.

He reportedly requested a trade and was dealt to the Boston Celtics in 2017. He signed with the Nets in 2019 during free agency.