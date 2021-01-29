Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench and led the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Taurean Prince heads for the basket as New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond, right, is fouled by New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks’ Alec Burks shoots a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett (9) heads for the net as Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond defends during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett smiles after drawing the foul during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks’Immanuel Quickley, center, is congratulated by Obi Toppin, left, and Nerlens Noel after a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures as New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

R.J. Barrett added 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.

Darius Garland (24 points), Collin Sexton (17) and Jarrett Allen (15) were the only double-figure scorers for the Cavaliers, who scored a season low in points and have dropped three of four.