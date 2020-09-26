Kirtland Hornets top Solon Comets; 27-7

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Kirtland Hornets took on the Solon Comets Friday night.

The Hornets haven’t lost since 2017 and kept that winning streak going.

Liam Powers found Gage Sullivan and the 6’4″ junior got to the sidelines and plowed into an assistant coach.

The Hornets got their first touchdown, 7-0.

Comets matched Kirtland when Pat McQuaide found Joel Kpassou crossing with a touchdown for Solon.

However, Kirtland came out on top against the Division 1 school, 27-7.

