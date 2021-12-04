Kirtland ends streak falling to Versailles in Division V state football championship

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Kirtland Hornets’ winning streak is over. The team lost to the Versailles Tigers in the Division V state football championship game Saturday.

They took to the field at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

🏈#OHSAA D5 STATE FOOTBALL:

FINAL



Versailles 2️⃣0️⃣

Kirtland 1️⃣6️⃣



The Versailles Tigers are state champions for the first time since 2003! pic.twitter.com/ka6822srch — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) December 5, 2021

Kirtland was seeded No. 1 going into tonight’s game and they had won an incredible 55 straight games, including three state titles since 2018.

Two other Northeast Ohio teams claimed state titles on Friday, including the Chardon Hilltoppers making OHSAA history in their 21-14 win over Hamilton Badin Rams in the Division 3 state finals, and St. Edward Eagles taking home the Division 1 state title against Springfield.

