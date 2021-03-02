Kevin Stefanski, Browns back at ‘square one’ after 2020 turnaround

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Stefanski isn’t resting on his accomplishments as a rookie NFL head coach.

In his first year with the Cleveland Browns, he ended a long playoff drought, won a postseason game — watching from his basement as he recovered from COVID-19 — and guided his team around endless obstacles in a global pandemic.

But the Browns didn’t win the Super Bowl, and that’s always the goal. Stefanski offered few hints about the team’s offseason plans, but reiterated the Browns have to improve across the board.

