**Related Video Above: Cavs’ Kevin Love credited with helping save man’s emotional support dog.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers made their separation official. Today, we know where the basketball star is headed.

Just like LeBron James once did before him, he’s going to the Miami Heat.

Former teammate Tristan Thompson took to Twitter Sunday saying: “Just spoke to my brother @kevinlove. He’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to South Beach. @MiamiHEAT This is a huge pick up for the heat. Let’s go!!!”

With Love responding: “Yes sir, my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation, let’s go!!!”

His agent reportedly confirmed the news to ESPN, saying the deal depended on the 34-year-old clearing waivers.

The announcement is far from unexpected, as there were already rumblings Love would end up there or in Philadelphia.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 13: Ricky Rubio #3 talks with Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 13, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FILE – Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, right, is congratulated by Kevin Love, after Jame’s 867th consecutive game scoring in double figures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland, Friday, March 30, 2018. James surpassed the old mark of 866 held by Michael Jordan. Cavaliers forward Love, in an essay for The Associated Press, reflected on his years as James’ teammate. James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA career scoring record. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Cavaliers sent out a statement, thanking him for his time with the team.

“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said. “ … He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”