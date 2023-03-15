KENT, Ohio (WJW) – There’s certainly a buzz around Kent State campus and around town as the Golden Flashes head to the NCAA Tournament to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday.

The team departed earlier Wednesday, but there is still plenty of excitement and confidence left behind with students and fans.

“I think we got it,” said Kent State student Olivia Mitchell. “We’re really good this year.”

“I’m pretty confident in their first round against Indiana. I have them beating them and moving onto the next round playing Miami, which I think would be a harder challenge for them,” said student Phillip Moore.

The team left their home arena for their new and temporary home venue in Albany, New York, where they hope their stay lasts longer than one game.

For these KSU students, they’re predicting that’s going to happen.

“The first two rounds, I really do think that they can come out to Albany to win and really put themselves into position as a sleeper team this tournament,” said grad student Dante Haynes.

Friday’s showdown pairs IU and KSU together in an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since their Elite 8 matchup in 2002.

“It’s crazy that’s who we’re playing, but it’s cool. You’re going to play a great team,” said Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff.

Despite being a 13th seed, this Kent State basketball team is battle-tested. They not only won three games in three days in the MAC Tournament, they lost to then-second seed Houston and then-18th seed Gonzaga by a combined 11 points.

With that being said, it’s safe to say that Indiana is on upset alert.