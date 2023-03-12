(WJW) – The 13th-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes will go head-to-head with the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers for their first game of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Kent State landed the NCAA bid after overcoming Toledo Saturday night, 93-78, to win the Mid-American Conference championship.

This was the Golden Flashes’ first tournament title since 2017.

Now, Friday’s matchup in Albany, New York will be the first NCAA Tournament 2023 game for both teams.

#13 Kent State vs. #4 Indiana 🏀



⏰Friday, 9:55 PM

📺TBS

📍Albany, NY@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) March 12, 2023

The winner of that game will play the winner between Miami and Drake in the second round.

The Golden Flashes and Hoosiers are tied all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Kent State beat Indiana in the first round in 2001. The Hoosiers beat the Golden Flashes in the Elite 8 in 2002.

Kent State is 4-6 all-time for the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes are also on a four-game NCAA Tournament losing streak. They haven’t won a tourney game since defeating Pitt in overtime during the 2002 Sweet 16.

Also representing Ohio, the third-seeded Xavier Musketeers will face off against Kennesaw State in the first round.