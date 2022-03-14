Ken’s Commentary: Speaking out about Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations

(WJW) – During his segment of “Ken’s Commentary” this evening, Ken Carman spoke out about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a grand jury declined to indict him over sex assault claims.

The decision came after a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

“I’d love to stand here and make some grand statement to put down Deshaun Watson, but I know that pro sports is a fantasy and to the vast majority of people watching the games, and myself right now, the disgusting allegations against him are nothing more than another storyline. But there’s a whole lot of woman who might not even watch football and to them, abuse has been a very real part of their lives. It’s not just a storyline,” Carman said.

He went on to say, “I can’t hide behind a grand jury not indicting Watson either because I do have some modicum of common sense. All 22 women making allegations against Watson might not be telling the truth, but there’s no way all 22 are lying. Sexual abuse is a subject where one is far too many.”

In the commentary, Carman said he personally doesn’t want Watson to come to Cleveland.

“While I don’t have daughters, I am trying to raise young men not to be pigs, and even though I know the business of football, that’s much easier for me to do when the loudest behavior is that of the enemy, not the one we’re supposed to root for,” he said.

Watch Carman’s comments in the video above.

“The Ken Carman Show” is on 92.3 The Fan weekday mornings.