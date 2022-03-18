CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ken Carman spoke out during his “Ken CarmanTARY” segment Friday evening after news broke that DeShaun Watson decided to join the Cleveland Browns.

“I’d really like to stand here and tell you to think of the children, but that’s a cop out. It’s not DeShaun Watson’s job to raise my kids, it’s mine. I told you Monday I’d be uncomfortable if Watson chose Cleveland. Watson is still a great quarterback and I don’t think what the Browns gave up for him from a football sense is really all that much in the long run. I’m not going to stop rooting for the team,” Carman said.

He went on to say he’s talked to many people close to Watson over the past four days.

“They believe him, but I still have concerns. I can’t shake them and I’m definitely uncomfortable,” he said. “The Browns have investigated thoroughly. That is still not why I’m uncomfortable… The piggish behavior that I worry about are the victory laps I see from people who want to rub it in people’s nose as if it’s wrong that a fan isn’t cheering for someone facing those accusations.”

He continued, “I do find it hard to believe that all 22 women are not telling the truth but Watson himself has fought the civil suits and legal suits tooth and nail. If he’s clear, and I truly hope he is… then his legal action would show that he has a problem with those victory laps, too.”

