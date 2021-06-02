Kaulig Racing celebrates a homecoming at Mid-Ohio race track this weekend

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — It is homecoming week for Kaulig Racing team owner Matt Kaulig who calls Hudson home. The NASCAR Xfinity series will race Saturday afternoon at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

It’s NASCAR’s first trip back to the Buckeye State since 2019 due to the pandemic and a win here would mean a little more to the owner.

“It would mean everything actually, to be able to do it, we have maybe 500 people coming to the track,” said Kaulig.

Kaulig Racing is not only showing up, but they are showing out for Ohio. All three of Kaulig Racing’s stock cars will feature Ohio-based companies on the side of their cars this weekend.

“We developed a lot of NASCAR fans, a lot of Kaulig Racing fans here in the area so that transfers over to companies wanting to be involved,” Kaulig said.

Kaulig Racing has all three of its drivers ranked in the Top 10 in points heading into this weekend’s race. A.J. Allmendinger already has a win this year at Las Vegas and the new guy, Jeb Burton has a win at Talladega.

“I’m super proud of the guys, super proud of the teams, it’s hard, I mean this NASCAR thing is hard,” Kaulig said.

Mid-Ohio is a road course near Lexington, Ohio. And you could say Kaulig Racing has a home-field advantage this week, there are two kinds of tracks that fit this team’s eye, super speedways, and road courses.

“A.J. Allmendinger is like a road course ringer, where you just bring him in for just the road course races and then they get in your car, and they win the race,” Kaulig said.

In five starts, Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 8th at the Ohio road course. There is no qualifying for the race, so Kaulig Racing will start fourth, 10th and 12th on Saturday. The race begins at 1p.m.