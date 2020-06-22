Kareem Hunt ready to move on from traffic stop, step up wherever needed

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Kareem Hunt is ready to help the Cleveland Browns win in any capacity. That could mean taking on a bigger role in the passing game.

The running back has been active with the wide receiver group in meetings.

“Whenever my number is called, I am going to be ready to go. It does not matter when, if it is the passing game or running the football. Whenever my number is called—I will be ready. I am looking forward to that. However they want to use me, just let me know. We will see how that goes,” Hunt told reporters on Monday.

On a team stocked with offensive talent and new head coach Kevin Stefanski working to put it all together amid coronavirus, Hunt understands not everyone is going to get a ton of touches and that’s OK.

“We have to know there is only one football, so every game—everyone will not have a big game. As long as we win, that is the only thing that matters and that is the biggest thing. We have to understand that. If we are winning, I am not mad. I am going to do whatever. If that is block to help win—whatever—touchdowns, block, whatever. But we all have to know there is only one football.”

The Northeast Ohio native said he is ready to move on from the traffic stop in Rocky River earlier this year. Hunt was stopped for speeding and officers found a small amount of marijuana in a backpack in the backseat.

“I would say that was out of character. I learned from it. I have been working to become a better person each and every day. Definitely not looking for anything like that to happen again. I have been working. Now, I am focused on football, working out and getting ready for the season,” Hunt said.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a series of off-the-field issues, including an incident caught on video showing him kicking a woman at a downtown Cleveland hotel. He was picked up by the Browns, but missed eight games when he was suspended by the league.

“I am blessed that the Browns gave me another opportunity. So yes, I am lucky to have another opportunity to play football. You never know. Honestly, I am just blessed to play the game, so I always feel lucky to play football. I know any second it can be gone.”

Hunt said he’s made changes and staying low key. He’s spending time with family, working out and doing things in the community.

“It has been a crazy time in the world. Everybody has to try to be the best person they can be right now,” Hunt said.