Julius Randle’s triple-double powers Knicks to 95-86 win over Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading the New York Knicks to a 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

It was the power forward’s first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.

Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.

Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers (3-1) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots. Cleveland started the season 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.

The Cavaliers, who finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46, never got closer than seven in the fourth. Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 17, but Cleveland’s starting guards were 12 of 35 from the field.

Randle had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the first half, powering New York to a 53-46 advantage. Bullock made four of the Knicks’ 10 3-pointers, including a 31-footer at the buzzer in the second quarter.

The Knicks seized a 29-15 lead in the first as Randle made all five of his shots in going off for 14 points, six boards and five assists. The Cavaliers were 0 for 10 beyond the arc in the period and Sexton was 0 for 6 from the field.

Larry Nance Jr. added nine points for the Cavaliers, who will be without Kevin Love (right calf strain) for at least three weeks. The five-time All-Star aggravated the lingering injury Sunday against Philadelphia.

