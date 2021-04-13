Julian Edelman, Super Bowl MVP and Kent State grad retires from the NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WKBN) – After 11 years in the NFL, Julian Edelman is calling it a career.

The New England Patriots wideout officially announced his retirement on Monday with a short video on social media.

Edelman played quarterback at Kent State and was selected by the New England Patriots with their final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman celebrates with teammates after their 23-14 victory over Iowa State in a football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2007, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Edelman was a three-year starter with the Golden Flashes. During his senior year, he accounted for 1,820 yards passing, 1,370 yards rushing, scored 26 total touchdowns, and broke the school record for offense in a single season.

He played all eleven of his professional seasons in New England and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII and finished his career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns.

He graduated from Kent State after his NFL MVP year.