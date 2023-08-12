**Related Video Above: José Ramírez honored at local ballpark after Guardians, White Sox brawl.**

(AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez isn’t playing Saturday or Sunday.

“Not having him for 10 minutes isn’t fun, let alone two (games),” Guardians manager Terry Francona said before Saturday’s game with the Rays. “But I’m glad it’s two instead of three. We got the final verdict this morning.”

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Ramírez is hitting .156 (5 or 32) in 10 games this month.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians is held by Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson (7) exchange punches in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. White Sox’s Michael Kopech, left looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramírez, center, in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Chicago White Sox’s Michael Kopech, left, holds Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramírez, center, as White Sox’s Tim Anderson throws a punch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. Anderson and Ramírez were among those ejected. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

“I told him, I said ‘Hey, take a breath’ because he really didn’t get an All-Star break,” Francona said. “He went to Seattle (for the All-Star Game). Hopefully this will be really good for him, and we’ll try to make do without him, which isn’t fun.”

Gabriel Arias started at third base on Saturday.

Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He’ll likely be back in Cleveland’s lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.