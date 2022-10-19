CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland baseball star Jose Ramirez is undergoing surgery after suffering a thumb injury, the team confirmed.

The third baseman, who seemed less himself in his postseason appearances with the Guardians, reportedly damaged his right hand in mid-June, tearing his ulnar collateral ligament.

“The approximately 6-to-8 week rehab is not expected to significantly impact his off-season training nor his availability for the start of the 2023 regular season,” the team told FOX 8 News in a statement.

The surgery is taking place in Dayton in the next couple weeks and the team said more information would come by Friday.

The 30-year-old fan favorite was signed to a five-year $124 million contract extension earlier this year. He has only ever played for Cleveland in his time with Major League Baseball.