Jose Ramirez named finalist for AL MVP

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after he hit a grand slam in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is a finalist for the American League MVP award, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Monday night.

The two others up for the award are Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees.

Ramirez had 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in the coronavirus-shortened season. He was clutch at the plate in the Indians final push to make the playoffs. It’s the third time in four years he’s been an MVP finalist.

Tribe pitcher Shane Bieber is also a finalist for the American League Cy Young. The 25-year-old was was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: