CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez warmed up for the All-Star Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs — on his bobblehead giveaway day — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

Ramírez hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second. Ramírez leads the AL with 75 RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The four-time All-Star third baseman will show off his prodigious, compact swing in Monday’s homer contest at Dodger Stadium.

Cal Quantrill pitched scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field. Josh Naylor also homered for Cleveland.

The Guardians once again take on the Tigers Sunday at 1:45 p.m., going for a series sweep.