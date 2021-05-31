Jose Ramírez homers as Indians beat White Sox 3-1 for DH split

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a two run homer during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Soxat Progressive Field on May 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert to break a 1-1 tie.

In the first game, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

The Indians also split with Toronto on Sunday.