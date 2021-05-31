Jose Ramírez homers as Indians beat White Sox 3-1 for DH split

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a two run homer during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Soxat Progressive Field on May 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert to break a 1-1 tie.

In the first game, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

The Indians also split with Toronto on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

