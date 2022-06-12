CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — José Ramírez drove in three runs to extend his major league-leading RBI total to 59 and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3.

Ramírez’s two-run double in the first gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead. He added an RBI groundout in the seventh. Cal Quantrill gave up one run in six innings for the win.

Ramón Laureano, Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown hit solo homers for Oakland, which broke a 10-game losing streak Saturday but hasn’t won back-to-back games since May 25.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 11th save as Cleveland took three of four in the series.

The Guardians take on the Rockies in Colorado starting Tuesday.