Jordan brand’s Jumpman logo added to Cavaliers alternate uniforms

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Cavaliers)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Nike Jordan brand’s Jumpman logo will be added to the new Cleveland Cavaliers Statement Edition Uniforms, the team announced on Wednesday.

It’s the only design change to the black jerseys, which represent the team’s NBA Championship in 2016. It replaces the Nike logo on the right shoulder of the jersey and the left leg of the short.

Jumpman is back in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/J9AGAAtsnu — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 2, 2020

“The image of Michael Jordan flying through the air when the six-time NBA Champion was an indomitable presence and force on the basketball court will forever be etched in sports history. Today, the silhouette of the legend who defied gravity and defined greatness during a career that spanned parts of three decades will be commemorated with the debut of the Nike Jordan brand’s Jumpman logo on the Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 Statement Edition Uniform,” the Cavs said in a news release.

The jerseys are available now at Cavs.com/Shop. The team shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse remains closed until further notice.

