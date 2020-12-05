COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State seems to be on track to play at Michigan State on Saturday after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program forced a cancellation of last week’s road trip to Illinois.
Coach Ryan Day said he expected to the Buckeyes to be short-handed but did not elaborate. If Ohio State has one more game canceled it would be unable to meet the Big Ten’s minimum game played to be eligible for the conference title game.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will fill in for Day, who tested positive for COVID last week.
Even with the uncertainty, the Buckeyes (4-0) are more than a three-touchdown favorite against the Spartans (2-4).
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson are also favored by at least 21 points.
There are two matchups of ranked teams, including one in the Big Ten, and an interesting road test for No. 5 Texas A&M. But otherwise all eyes will be on who is missing for the Buckeyes.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Johnson set to coach No. 3 Ohio State against Michigan State
- Only 25 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden’s election victory, Washington Post survey finds
- California facing lockdown again — restaurants, hair salons, hotels scramble for survival
- Mentor church passing out free Christmas trees to those in need for the holiday season
- FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 and flu combination test