Johnson set to coach No. 3 Ohio State against Michigan State

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes to Luke Farrell #89 in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State seems to be on track to play at Michigan State on Saturday after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program forced a cancellation of last week’s road trip to Illinois.

Coach Ryan Day said he expected to the Buckeyes to be short-handed but did not elaborate. If Ohio State has one more game canceled it would be unable to meet the Big Ten’s minimum game played to be eligible for the conference title game.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will fill in for Day, who tested positive for COVID last week.

Even with the uncertainty, the Buckeyes (4-0) are more than a three-touchdown favorite against the Spartans (2-4).

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson are also favored by at least 21 points.

There are two matchups of ranked teams, including one in the Big Ten, and an interesting road test for No. 5 Texas A&M. But otherwise all eyes will be on who is missing for the Buckeyes.

