Johnny Manziel trashes Cleveland Browns after Bengals make it to Super Bowl

Johnny Manziel #2 of the Memphis Express warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Express defeated the Iron 31-25. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel took to Twitter Sunday to rightly congratulate Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, sending them to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

However, Manziel also took the opportunity to hate on the Browns, a team he played with for two years before being let go in 2016.

“You still mad about the playoff loss from last year or the fact you live in Cleveland probably?” said Manziel in response to one Browns fan who didn’t agree with one of his earlier takes.

At this point, other Browns fans got in on defending their team.

“Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself,” the former Heisman Trophy winner said in response.

It must be pointed out that Manziel’s current Twitter bio states the following: “Good vibes only, but Cleveland sucks.”

Through off-field troubles and appearances in other football leagues, Manziel appears to still be hung up on his former team. He is 29 years old.