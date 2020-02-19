John Beilein out as Cavaliers head coach, report says

Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– John Beliein is leaving his position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers mid-season, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night.

Beilein, who was head coach in May, is expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday as the team returns from the All-Star Break.

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over as head coach. Wojnarowski said the appointment is not on an interim basis.

Beilein, 67, was the longtime coach at Michigan before agreeing to a five-year contract with the Cavs.

