Breaking News
Cleveland police say burned body was dismembered
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

John Beilein out after just 54 games with Cleveland Cavaliers

Sports

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cavaliers will have new leadership once again.

Former Michigan coach John Beilein is expected to officially step down Wednesday, after just 54 games as head coach.

Cleveland has the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second worst in the league.

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take over on an interim basis for Beilein, although ESPN reports the head coaching job will be his.

Bickerstaff coached in Memphis for nearly two full seasons before being fired last year.

He was also Houston's head coach in 2015-16.

Bickertstaff will be Cleveland's seventh coach since 2013.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Missing: Have you seen them?

More Missing

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App