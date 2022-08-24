CLEVELAND (WJW) — On the same day the 2023 Cleveland Guardians schedule was announced, the team reported they inducted one of their greatest fans into the Distinguished Hall of Fame for people not in uniform.

John Adams, the longtime Cleveland baseball enthusiast known for the constant drum beat coming from the bleachers, became just the 12th person to be inducted. This year, Adams is celebrating his 50th season as a Guardians supporter, going to more than 3,700 home games in his lifetime.

However, the last two seasons Adams has been unable to cheer on his favorite team due to continued health issues.

“I’m very weak,” Adams told MLB.com at the start of the 2022 season. “But I’m not quitting.”

The Cleveland team is celebrating the longtime fixture with a bronzed drum sculpted by local artist David Deming. The artwork is being placed on his longtime bleacher bench.

Watch the team’s touching tribute to Adams in the video above.

**Related Video Below: Car parade for John Adams in April 2021.**