Joel Bitonio signs three-year extension with Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Guard Joel Bitonio signed a three-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Wednesday. That will keep him in Cleveland through the 2025 season.

The Browns drafted Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and he’s been a staple of the offensive line ever since.

“I’ve been here for eight years now and seen a lot of ups and downs. To be part of that and for the team to have faith in me and allow me to be here for my entire career, it really means a lot. It’s special,” Bitonio said in a news release on Wednesday.

“You see guys switch teams a lot and go from team to team, great players in this league. I saw Joe Thomas end his career here. It’s something when you get into Year 8 and Year 9, it gets in the back of your mind where it’d be really special to be in Cleveland your whole career and try to win a championship with these guys.”

Bitonio is the second offensive lineman to get an extension this week. Fellow guard Wyatt Teller signed a four-year deal so he’ll also be here through 2025.

“After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career,” said Andrew Berry, Browns general manager. “Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our ‘Tough, Smart, Accountable’ mantra. We value Joel’s high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability.