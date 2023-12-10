CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut for Cleveland, and the Browns survived a late rally by Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 31-27 win Sunday.

The 38-year-old Flacco, who was only signed three weeks ago by the Browns (8-5), delivered the kind of performance he had almost annually as a visitor with Baltimore. Flacco went 26 of 45 and improved to 10-2 as a starter in Cleveland.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Flacco would start for the team the rest of the season.

Kevin Stefanski says post game Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 10, 2023

Lawrence played despite spraining his right ankle Monday night. He threw a season-high three interceptions before bringing the Jaguars (8-5) back in the fourth quarter.

His third TD pass — to Evan Engram with 1:33 left — pulled the Jaguars within four points. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett then sacked Lawrence on the 2-point conversion, and the Browns recovered an onside kick to close it out.

Flacco threw two TD passes in the first half to tight end David Njoku and completed a 41-yarder to wide receiver David Bell in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars gambled with an all-out blitz on fourth down.

The Browns have been forced to play four QBs due to injuries and are putting their playoff hopes in Flacco’s hands. He has now won 100 games in his career.

Following the game, he told reporters: “It’s unbelievable to be out there. I’m trying to stay in the moment.”

#Browns have had 37 Quarterbacks since 1999.



That 37th QB is 38-years-old and won his 100th career win today. That’s Joe Flacco.

He’s the 4th QB on the roster this season.*



*Cleveland is the 13th team to start 4 different QBs in multiple games in a season since 1950*#DawgPound — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 10, 2023

The Jaguars suffered their second loss in six days despite having Lawrence. The quarterback wasn’t on his game early and finished 28 of 50 for 257 yards.

Martin Emerson had two of the picks against Lawrence, who threw an incompletion on fourth down with 3:30 left.

The Browns then took a 31-21 lead when Dustin Hopkins kicked a 55-yard field goal with 3:10 remaining.

Stefanski never announced his starting quarterback, preferring to keep the Jaguars in the dark.

Flacco didn’t waste time showing why he was the obvious choice over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, completing 4 of 4 passes for 66 yards as the Browns went right down the field to take a 7-0 lead.

Cleveland brought in its “heavy” package on third-and-1 at the Jaguars’ 34. Flacco faked a handoff that fooled Jacksonville’s defense as Njoku was left uncovered down the left side for a 34-yard touchdown.

Flacco’s second TD pass was equally easy. Njoku wasn’t initially picked up after the snap, caught a pass over the middle, broke a tackle inside the 10-yard line and scored. It’s the first multi-TD game of Njoku’s career.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by team staff during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns and Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: A Cleveland Browns fan watches the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws an incomplete pass during the third quarter against Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jacksonville’s defense came up with a turnover to set up the Jaguars’ lone score in the first half as safety Andrew Wingard stripped away Amari Cooper after a 19-yard gain.

Two plays later, Lawrence connected with Engram for a 10-yard TD to pull the Jaguars within 14-7.

Lawrence didn’t appear to have any issues with the ankle, but he wasn’t very accurate, completing 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards in the first half.

INJURIES

Browns: Starting C Ethan Pocic suffered a neck stinger in the first quarter and didn’t return. Nick Harris filled in. … DT Jordan Elliott suffered a concussion in the first half. … S Grant Delpit (groin) got hurt in the fourth quarter. … S Juan Thornhill (calf) was a game-time scratch. Undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman took his starting spot.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host Chicago on Dec. 17.