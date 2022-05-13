CLEVELAND (WJW)– Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

He confirmed the deal on his verified Twitter page in a video showing his progression from high school standout to Louisiana State star to Cleveland Browns leader. The caption simple said: “Who dat,” the popular Saint chant.

The 29-year-old Louisiana native is a five-time Pro Bowler. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Landry joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He immediately stepped into a leadership role on the struggling team and became a fan favorite with his “It’s contagious” speech shown on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

In 2021, he had 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

He was released by the Browns in March, but the team remained open to keeping him.