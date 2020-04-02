Jarvis Landry donates $15K in hygiene products to East Cleveland students

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns gives his gloves to the fans after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Jarvis Landry is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns to step up and help the community during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver donated $15,000 in hygiene products to students in the East Cleveland City School District and their families, as part of a partnership with Meijer.

“Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together,” Landry said, in a news release on Thursday. “I love the city of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy. We hope these items will help ease burdens and protect the well-being of the families and students of East Cleveland.”

The items, including soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care products, will be available to families on Monday. Families with students enrolled in East Cleveland Schools can pick up supplies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaw High School, Superior Elementary School and Caledonia Elementary School, while supplies last. It’s estimated more than 1,300 families will receive supplies.

On Wednesday, cornerback Denzel Ward announced he would be paying for a major expense for 21 people who are out of work because of the virus. His foundation is accepting applications.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here