Simone Biles out of team finals due to medical issue, will be assessed daily

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States stumbles upon landing after competing in vault during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(AP/WJW) — After a vault, reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles dropped out of the team finals Tuesday due to a medical issue.

USA Gymnastics announced she will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."



Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

With Biles out, the Russian Olympic Committee beat the United States for the women’s gymnastics team title. The U.S. took silver, and Great Britain won bronze.

Tuesday, the U.S. began finals on vault, with Biles going last. She was supposed to do an “Amanar,” a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. She seemed to change her mind in mid-air, doing just 1 1/2 twist instead.

Simone Biles, of the United States, stumbles as she lands on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

Reports are stating that Simone Biles is being attended to by a trainer and has left the field of play at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre #Tokyo2020 #SimoneBiles has not warmed up for the uneven bars, USA's second apparatus and reserve Jordan Chiles has.



Confirmed: After one routine, Simone Biles 🇺🇸 will sit out the rest of the Women's Team final in #ArtisticGymnastics at #Tokyo2020.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying. In a social media post on Monday, she admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders and that the Olympics “were no joke.”

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and had a chance to actually top that after advancing to all five finals. It remains to be seen whether she will be available for the all-around final on Thursday night and the event finals later in the Games.