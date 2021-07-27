Simone Biles out of team finals due to medical issue, will be assessed daily

(AP/WJW) — After a vault, reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles dropped out of the team finals Tuesday due to a medical issue.
USA Gymnastics announced she will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.
With Biles out, the Russian Olympic Committee beat the United States for the women’s gymnastics team title. The U.S. took silver, and Great Britain won bronze.
Tuesday, the U.S. began finals on vault, with Biles going last. She was supposed to do an “Amanar,” a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. She seemed to change her mind in mid-air, doing just 1 1/2 twist instead.
The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.
Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.
Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying. In a social media post on Monday, she admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders and that the Olympics “were no joke.”
Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and had a chance to actually top that after advancing to all five finals. It remains to be seen whether she will be available for the all-around final on Thursday night and the event finals later in the Games.