Cleveland-born fencer Lee Kiefer makes US history winning gold in women’s foil

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates after defeating Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee in the women’s individual Foil semifinal competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(AP/WJW) — Lee Kiefer, who was born in Cleveland, has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It’s the third Olympic gold for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won in saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

OHIO OLYMPIANS: Cleveland native Lee Kiefer WINS GOLD! First ever U.S. woman to win an individual foil medal. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 25, 2021

Kiefer is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky and grew up in Lexington.