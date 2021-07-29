Chardon native gets last-minute call to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Matt Ludwig competes during the finals of the men’s pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio native had just hours to pack his bags and head to the other side of the world for the Tokyo Olympics after hearing last minute he is now competing in the pole vault competition.

Matt Ludwig, a 2015 Lake Catholic Grad and 2019 University of Akron Grad, took the crucial alternate 4th spot with his jump of 5.80m at the Olympic trials, according to a Facebook post from the Industrial Vault Club.

An athlete tested positive for COVID, which moved Ludwig up to fill the spot.

As soon as he got word, he had six hours to pack his clothes, get his poles, and jump on a flight to Tokyo.

The qualifying round will be tomorrow at 8:40 p.m. EST.