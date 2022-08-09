BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant was reportedly taken off the practice field Tuesday afternoon after sustaining an injury.

Another WR down for the #Browns.

Jakeem Grant getting carted off with a left lower left leg injury. Injury occurred during 1-on-1 drills. WR room just can’t catch a break. Tough blow for Grant who was having a great camp.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/ZSnfc5Exmu — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 9, 2022

The 29-year-old Pro Bowl punt returner/wide receiver was signed in the offseason to a three-year contract, coming to Cleveland from the Chicago Bears.

The deal struck was reportedly worth $13.8 million dollars.

Grant had reportedly been an asset during this season’s training camp and it’s not clear how serious his injury is at this time.

This Friday, the Browns take on Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville for their first preseason game of the year.