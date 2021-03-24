Jadeveon Clowney visits Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney #99 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney.

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sides couldn’t meet last year. The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price.

Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.

The 28-year-old Clowney has 32 sacks with Houston, Seattle and Tennessee.