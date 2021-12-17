Jadeveon Clowney latest Brown to test positive for COVID: report

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney appears to be the latest member of the Cleveland Browns added to the ever-growing COVID-19 list.
ESPN reported he tested positive for the virus.
Clowney did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of non-COVID illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday.
The Browns are set to host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
For those of you trying to keep track, here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Wyatt Teller
- G Drew Forbes
- DE Tak McKinley
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Ronnie Harrison
- QB Case Keenum
- S Grant Delpit
- CB A.J. Green
- LB Jacob Phillips
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
Also, running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.