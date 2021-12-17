Jadeveon Clowney latest Brown to test positive for COVID: report

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney appears to be the latest member of the Cleveland Browns added to the ever-growing COVID-19 list.

ESPN reported he tested positive for the virus.

Clowney did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of non-COVID illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday.

The Browns are set to host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

For those of you trying to keep track, here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Ronnie Harrison

QB Case Keenum

S Grant Delpit

CB A.J. Green

LB Jacob Phillips

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Also, running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.