Jadeveon Clowney back at practice, set for Browns debut

In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, right, goofs around with defensive linemen Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The Browns will have at least seven new starters on defense — maybe more depending on the package they’re in — when the season kicks off Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after missing two days with an illness and is expected to play in Sunday’s opener at Kansas City.

Clowney signed a one-year, $8 million free agent contract with Cleveland in the offseason to be paired with All-Pro Myles Garrett.

He was not with the team earlier this week due to an unspecified illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the absence was not COVID-19 related.

Clowney went through pre-practice stretching and individual drills during the portion of the workout open to media members.