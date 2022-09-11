CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WJW) – It is finally game day!

While the Cleveland Browns have kept things interesting in the offseason, to say the least, we can finally talk about the game itself.

Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns kick things off at 1 p.m. in Charlotte against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

#Browns Greedy Williams (hamstring) is OUT Sunday vs. the #Panthers.

Hamstring injuries are tricky especially for a skilled position guys. So no surprise Kevin Stefanski just said Greedy will “be out for a little while.”@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 9, 2022

What a way to start off the 2022 season.

The Carolina Panthers ended last season 5-12. But they have a new quarterback in town. Cleveland’s #6 is now the Panthers guy – who’s been selling merch with the phrase “off the leash,” showing him breaking out of a chain on a dog collar. The Dawg Pound has new guys to root for.

The Browns’ defense should know Mayfield’s moves better than any other team he’ll play this season.

Baker is coming off an injury-riddled season, but when he was healthy, he helped the Browns finish 11-5 in 2020, clinching their first winning season since 2007 and best since 1994.

“You know there’s a lot of relationships during Cleveland that I’m extremely grateful for it and it’s been four years of my life of a lot of changes and growing up that I’m very thankful for. Looking forward to playing against former teammates and familiar faces. That’s always fun to use it to compete against people you know. For me, it’s about just winning. It wouldn’t matter if it’s Cleveland or somebody else,” he said in his Panthers’ introductory press conference in July.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Cleveland. This week, The Ringer’s 2022 Quarterback Rankings for Week 1 put Brissett as 2nd worst starting quarterback in the NFL (but above Pittsburgh’s Mitch Trubisky).

Here’s what Analyst Steven Ruiz wrote about Brissett:

Brissett has almost everything you want in a quarterback: the size, the big arm, and a good grasp on how to play the position. There’s just one problem: His accuracy is horrendous. That may sound a little harsh, but I can’t think of a more appropriate word to describe it. Brissett just can’t get the ball to go where he wants it to. His poor aim and cavalier decision-making leads to some ugly interceptions, which makes it hard for any coaching staff to trust him. Steven Ruiz, The Ringer

Ouch. But don’t count out the run game. With guys like Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson to pick up big yardage, Cleveland has the potential to do more on the ground than a lot of teams.

Cleveland fans will have the chance to see what receiver Amari Cooper can do when he’s playing for their team. The longtime Dallas Cowboys player joined the team in the offseason. He leads the receiving corps with Donovan Peoples-Jones (DVP) and David Bell.

Questionable for Sunday’s game are RT Jack Conklin, RDE Jadaveon Clowney and SS Grant Delpit. The starters will be key this season. Fans will have to wait and see what’s in store.